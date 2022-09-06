ERP Business Analyst SAP Cross Functional

Sep 6, 2022

  • Evaluate ERP business processes, anticipating requirements, uncovering areas for improvement, and developing and implementing solutions
  • Analysis of business requirements to drive design and review of test cases, process change requests, and manage a project’s scope, acceptance, installation, and deployment
  • Prepare formal functional and/ or technical specification, including process workflow of system requirement
  • Align business requirements with ERP Best Practice
  • Enable data migration from legacy system to ERP
  • Assist users in changeover to ERP
  • Assist users with module configuration
  • Implementation of policy and procedural changes within business relevant to module
  • Define, execute and approval of simulation testing
  • Design, develop and provision of training solutions
  • Train users in existing and new processes
  • Roll-out of solution to business within agreed timeframes
  • Manage competing resources and priorities
  • Monitor deliverable’s and ensure timely completion of projects
  • Support to business (users) during projects, after go-live and for ad hoc requirements
  • Ensure accurate recordkeeping
  • Prepare and submit accurate reports, in the agreed format, on time
  • Ensure compliance with standard operating policies and procedures (including quality controls)

Application Systems development

  • Presentation of SAP Software
  • Project Management
  • Report Writing
  • SAP Background
  • Strong analytical and problem-solving skills
  • Ability to interact with team members (collaboration)
  • Excellent communicating skills across all levels
  • Good verbal presentation and written expression
  • Solid understanding of Application systems development

Desired Skills:

  • SAP Software
  • Project Management
  • Report Writing
  • SAP Backgound
  • Strong communication skills
  • Analytic
  • Application Systems Development
  • Verbal And Written Communication

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

About The Employer:

This Proudly South African Company has a global footprint and over 60 years of experience in the manufacture, distribution and support of material handling equipment to a broad spectrum of industries.

