ERP Business Analyst SAP Cross Functional

Evaluate ERP business processes, anticipating requirements, uncovering areas for improvement, and developing and implementing solutions

Analysis of business requirements to drive design and review of test cases, process change requests, and manage a project’s scope, acceptance, installation, and deployment

Prepare formal functional and/ or technical specification, including process workflow of system requirement

Align business requirements with ERP Best Practice

Enable data migration from legacy system to ERP

Assist users in changeover to ERP

Assist users with module configuration

Implementation of policy and procedural changes within business relevant to module

Define, execute and approval of simulation testing

Design, develop and provision of training solutions

Train users in existing and new processes

Roll-out of solution to business within agreed timeframes

Manage competing resources and priorities

Monitor deliverable’s and ensure timely completion of projects

Support to business (users) during projects, after go-live and for ad hoc requirements

Ensure accurate recordkeeping

Prepare and submit accurate reports, in the agreed format, on time

Ensure compliance with standard operating policies and procedures (including quality controls)

Application Systems development

Presentation of SAP Software

Project Management

Report Writing

SAP Background

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills

Ability to interact with team members (collaboration)

Excellent communicating skills across all levels

Good verbal presentation and written expression

Solid understanding of Application systems development

Desired Skills:

SAP Software

Project Management

Report Writing

SAP Backgound

Strong communication skills

Analytic

Application Systems Development

Verbal And Written Communication

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

This Proudly South African Company has a global footprint and over 60 years of experience in the manufacture, distribution and support of material handling equipment to a broad spectrum of industries.

