Full stack mobile Developer ( React Native) – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

Why join us?

You will be working in an agile environment, alongside a dynamic, talented team of developers anddesigners, as well as close collaboration with Product Owners to deliver sound, technical solutionsbased on the needs of the business and users across the web and mobile space. Work and lifebalance is incredibly important to us, so our fast-paced working environment is engineer-led and wepromote flexible working hours with an allowance for remote working. To stay relevant, we encourageour staff to attend tech events and offer paid-for upskill training.

We offer:

Remote working

Exposure to our department wide tech stack:

From Android, iOS, and React native to .NET Core, Redis, ElasticSearch, SQL Server, Azure, and GCP.- Part of the Naspers group- Opportunity to work on exciting Projects and learn new tech stacks

Attend relevant tech events, conferences and expos.

Optional medical aid and flexible retirement funding

What skills must you have?

Solid experience of fundamental programming paradigms and designs- Native Mobile Development experience (IOS or Android) is essential- An understanding of User Interface Design and Visual Communication advantageous- Versatile in being able to operate optimally in a small, fast-paced environment with increased amounts of responsibility and highly collaborative teams

Strong communication skills across multi-disciplinary teams i.e. Product Managers, UX/UIDesigners, QA Engineers and various stakeholders in the business

You will have:

A B Science or B-Tech in Computer Science / IT- A minimum of 3 years of development experience, a must have- React or React-Native experience and knowledge- Experience in React functional components an advantage- HTML, CSS and JavaScript experience, with TypeScript a plus- Experience with XML, JSON, REST- Experience with Git and agile management software preferred, i.e. JIRA, Azure DevOps.- Web Service Design, C# & SQL (not essential).

Desired Skills:

native mobile

IOS

Android

mobile

Learn more/Apply for this position