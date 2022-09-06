Fullstack Developer at Reverside – Gauteng saon_careerjunctionza_state

Requirements:
• Excellent communication, analytical skills and decision-making ability in collaborative environments
• Excellent understanding of java 8+
• Solid understanding of Object-Oriented Design and ability to properly apply general design patterns and paradigms
• Experience with test-driven development and domain-driven development
• Experience with one or more of the following application frameworks: Spring
• Solid understanding of messaging protocols like SOAP and REST
• Experience with the open-source relational database management system
• Knowledge of server application containers: Tomcat, Jetty, JBoss
• Good understanding of frameworks and libraries like JavaScript, jQuery, TypeScript, HTML, CSS
• Experience with CI / CD servers (preferably Jenkins) and Artifact Management (preferably Nexus), ability to create and maintain sophisticated CI / CD pipelines (preferably Jenkins)
• Strong understanding of version control and related concepts and techniques, particularly Git
• Experience with an appropriate unit testing framework(s)
• Excellent debugging and problem-solving skills.
• Familiar with Docker
• You will be working with a team of a very technically strong team who are working on delivering high-quality solutions and will have the opportunity to learn and develop
• Contribute in all phases of the development lifecycle
• Ability to demonstrate your knowledge of critical thinking and problem solving
• Determines operational feasibility by evaluating analysis, problem definition, requirements, solution development, and proposed solutions.
• Quickly produce well-organized, optimized, and documented source code
• Debug existing source code and polish feature sets
• Ability to solve unique technical problems
• Work independently when required
• Continuously learn and improve skills
• Attention to detail is essential and all tasks must be carried out to the highest standard
Other Skills:
JavaScript & Angular
Java or C#
Docker
AWS experience
Rancher
CI/CD Pipelines
Other:
Azure SQL
Node JS
Elastic Search
Postgress
MySQL
MongoDB
Desired Skills:
- Java
- SOAP
- REST
- JavaScript
- TypeScript
- CI/CD
- Spring
About The Employer:
Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centres in Johannesburg and Cape Town, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients globally.
Website – [URL Removed]
LinkedIn – [URL Removed]