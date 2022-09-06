Fullstack Developers

A fully remote role for talented Full stack Developers with a Global player in Telecoms and Supply chain. This role is for the .Net core fundi with an uncanny ability to code an angular page that can talk to an API. An agile team with tons of opportunity to new exposure. Apply now! Looking for both intermediate and Senior Developers

About the opportunity:

AngularJS is key to this positionm. You should have core knowledge of Javascript and an understanding of how the language REALLY works. You are comfortable prioritizing the front end but as you know…the bugs often exist in the back end, so you also have advanced knowledge in this key area. A focus on UI components and experience with .NET core APIs in C# would also be advantageous.

Requirements :

Must have 3 + ( Minimum ) years’ experience with C#, RESTful API experience, Angular/Angular JS, Git

+ ( Minimum ) years’ experience with C#, RESTful API experience, Angular/Angular JS, Git Advantageous: AWS Cloud Tech experience, MS SQL, Typescript, JavaScript, Kendo, DOM experience, Azure

Desired Skills:

.Net core

C#

Angularjs

Remote

API

UI

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical

pension and more!

