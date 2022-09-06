Greek start-ups are looking for talent

Starttech Ventures has come up with a novel way to attract talent to Greek start-ups: setting up a global competition to identify people with the required skills.

Winners will get a job at a start-up in Athens, plus support in relocating to Greece.

“Our recent survey shows that our start-ups are restricted in their growth due to difficulties finding the right people to fill their vacant positions. That is why we are launching a global competition to win a job and free legal and administrative support in obtaining an EU visa,” says Dimitris Tsingos, founder of Starttech Ventures.

The survey results will be published during an online seminar on 21 September 2022 and people interested in entering can ask questions to start-up founders and learn more about the opportunity.

“All applicants will go through a process of interviews and online assessment,” says Tsingos. “After that, 10 people will receive financial support and guidance to relocate to Greece with their families. We will support them all the way.

“The basic requirements are to have the software and programming skills that our start-ups are looking for and to know enough English to communicate on a work-based level.”