Intel debuts socketed SoC processors for the edge

Intel has announced the availability of its 12th Gen Intel CoreTM SoC processors for IoT Edge.

Representing a new lineup of purpose-built edge products optimized for Internet of Things (IoT) applications, this first-of-its-kind socketed system-on-chip (SoC) delivers high performance integrated graphics and media processing for visual compute workloads, a compact footprint to enable smaller innovative form factor designs, and a wide operating thermal design power (TDP) that enables fanless designs and helps customers achieve product sustainability goals.

“As the digitization of business processes continues to accelerate — fueled by workforce demand, supply chain constraints and changing consumer behaviour — the amount of data created at the edge and the need for it to be processed and analysed locally continues to explode,” says Jeni Panhorst, Intel vice-president and GM of the Network and Edge Compute Division.

“Intel understands the challenges that businesses face — across a wide range of vertical industries — and is committed to help them continue to deliver innovative use cases.”

Digital transformation at the edge requires increased processing power and AI inference performance to future-proof AI workloads.

12th Gen Intel Core SoC processors for IoT Edge respond to these performance demands and expand implementation configurability and overall solution flexibility to enable original equipment manufacturers and original design manufacturers to quickly integrate – and ship – solutions that fit the wide variety of unique vertical market and edge-specific use cases.

Additionally, the SoC processors feature manageability capabilities from top to bottom, including Intel vPro options for best-in-class remote control and manageability essential for managing and servicing systems deployed at the IoT edge.

Delivering up to 4-times faster graphics and up to 6.6 times faster GPU image classification inference performance compared with 10th Gen Intel CoreTM desktop processors in a 12W to 65W design, 12th Gen Intel Core SoC processors for IOT Edge include Intel Thread Director, which intelligently directs the operating system to assign the right workload to the right core.

With up to 14 cores and 20 threads, the SoC processors reach up to 1,32-times faster single-thread performance and up to 1,27-times faster multithread performance compared with 10th Gen Intel Core desktop processors.

12th Gen Intel Core SoC processors for IoT Edge support high-performing AI for inferencing and machine vision. Up to 96 graphics execution units allow for a high degree of parallelization in AI workloads, while built-in AI acceleration on the CPU from Intel Deep Learning Boost (Intel DL Boost) provides additional inferencing performance. These processors fully support Intel Distribution of OpenVINO toolkit optimisations and cross-architecture inferencing.

“By combining the CPU with the highest performing integrated graphics, enhanced visual compute, and AI into one compact processing configuration, 12th Gen Intel Core SoC processors for IoT Edge make it easier for customers to unlock new opportunities from customised retail point-of-sale solutions to precise imaging and pattern recognition for improved healthcare diagnoses,” says Panhorst.

12th Generation Intel Core processors for IoT Edge deliver benefits across industries:

* Retail, banking, hospitality and education customers will be able to expand remote control and manageability capabilities of systems at the edge, drive value from frictionless point-of-sale and quickly respond to changing supply and demand.

* Industrial manufacturing customers can take better advantage of industrial PCs, edge servers, advanced controllers, machine vision systems and virtualised control platforms.

* Healthcare customers will be able to deliver enhanced ultrasound imaging, medical carts, endoscopy and clinical devices at the edge.