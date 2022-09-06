IT Project Manager

Sep 6, 2022

  • FOUR (4) MONTHS TEMPORARY / STAND-IN CONTRACT

General Purpose: The Project Manager will be responsible for managing the entire project life cycle including initiation, planning, executing, and closing of projects within predetermined objectives and deliverables.

Qualifications:

  • Bachelor’s degree
  • Project Management qualification

Minimum Requirements / Experience:

  • South African Citizen / Permanent Resident (with valid SA ID)
  • At least 3 years Project Management experience
  • Agile / Scrum Master methodology – mandatory
  • Financial projects experience
  • Prince2 / PMBok Accreditation – mandatory
  • Advanced MS Project – mandatory

Key Roles and Responsibilities

Governance

  • Adhere to company policies and procedures.
  • Adherence to the Project Implementation methodology.
  • Obtain relevant sign of and authorisation for projects.
  • Re-engage sales team for contract negotiations.
  • Do not allow start of work without signed Variation Order unless approved.

Operational

Initiating:

  • Engage sales team for project handover.
  • Coordinate and integrate the various project elements during project initiation.
  • Obtain project charter approvals.
  • Obtaining authorization for a new project and define its scope, by ensuring that project align with organisational objectives and customer needs.
  • Conceptualisation of the scope of the project which reflects the stakeholders needs and expectations.
  • Stakeholders identified and their needs are understood.

Planning:

  • Schedule and facilitate kick-off meetings (internal and external).
  • Completion of project kick off meeting checklist.
  • Ensure scope of project is understood internally and externally and that only the required work is quoted and scheduled.
  • Draft the Project Management Plan based on the RFP
  • Draft the Project Management Schedule based on the RFP
  • Scheduling of project and resources together with Senior Supplier
  • Facilitation during quote process.
  • Analyze scope of work and assemble team for execution in collaboration with the Operations Manager
  • Build project plan in MS Project and submit for approval.
  • Enter project buffers and plan for contingencies.
  • Determine customer expectations.
  • Identify the change management implications for the associated changes.
  • Identify the project risks for the project.
  • Present suggested processes to customer.
  • Compile scope of work to be done.
  • Ensuring approval of project scopes, schedules, costs, communication activities, quality management activities, risk response plan, Integrated change control process and Procurement plan.

Executing:

  • Facilitation of all project meetings.
  • Raising of issues with regards to project team and resolution with clients.
  • Weekly project tracking.
  • Determine the frequency and content of status reports from the project team, analyze results, and troubleshoot problem areas.
  • Ensure that project team and clients understand quality requirements relevant to the functional requirements of the project.
  • Management of all risks and issues logged on project.
  • Management of Change Request process.
  • Manage client expectations.
  • Organisation of required meetings with project teams.
  • Organisation of ad hoc risk and issue meetings with relevant stakeholders.
  • Interaction with impacted stakeholder throughout project.
  • Manage mitigation plans for projects.
  • Daily management of risks and issues.
  • Develop and deliver progress reports, proposals, requirements documentation, and presentations.
  • Proactively manage changes in project scope, identify potential crises, and devise contingency plans.
  • Renegotiate and obtain quotes for new tasks and scopes.
  • Weekly billing on projects.
  • Provide concise information to the project Steering Committee concerning project progress, budget status and issue tracking.
  • Raise variation orders with the customer where this falls outside the SOW.
  • Develop, prioritize, resolve or escalate out-of-scope issues.
  • Track all budget items including manpower hours, cost, overruns, schedule conflicts, etc.
  • Ensures all milestones are being met or if schedule slips, able to justify the missed deadline.
  • Monitor current and future resource requirements and highlight capacity concerns.
  • Monitor progress from resources on the project and ensure that the actual effort keeps up with the planned effort.
  • Compile customer and management reports around the project health.
  • Prepare resource scheduling for weekly operations forum.
  • Manage material resources by:
  • Compare actual performance with planned performance,
  • Analyze variances,
  • Access trends to effect process improvements,
  • Evaluate possible alternatives,
  • Implement appropriate corrective action as needed.
  • Ensure information security requirements (ISMS) are adhered to on each project
  • Participate in the Software Factory release management meetings to ensure project deliverables are considered in the overall release planning.

Closing:

  • Draft a Highlight Report at end of each project phase.
  • Management and resolution of project close out and lessons learnt.
  • Facilitate post project review, internal and external.
  • Transfer the completed product to operations or to close a cancelled project once;
  • Project outcomes are accepted,
  • Project resources are released.
  • Stakeholder perceptions are measured and analysed.
  • Draft Stage Exception Plans if stage boundaries are not met.

The mission and activities described in this job description are not an exhaustive list of the day-to-day responsibilities of the job holder and are subject to change. They may be modified or complemented to reflect the company developments.

Desired Skills:

  • PMBok
  • MS Project
  • Financial Project
  • Project budget
  • Agile
  • Scrum
  • Project Management
  • Project Planning
  • PRINCE2
  • Microsoft Project
  • Managing Project Budgets
  • Risk Management
  • Stakeholder Management
  • Microsoft Excel
  • Project Governance

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

A key player in the Central Banking space with over 9000 employees in 60 offices globally, specialising in major financial system infrastructure development.

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published.