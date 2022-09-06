Java Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Are you an Intermediate Java Developer who is looking for a long-standing role at a reputable company. Looking for a candidate – They need to be a team player and able to communicate with a variety of clients.

Key Requirements

4+ years’ experience

BSc or related Degree

Java

AWS

Oracle DB

SCRUM

Should you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed]. You can also contact the IT team on [Phone Number Removed]; or visit our website at [URL Removed] NOTE: When replying to the advert, also include the reference number in the subject line. Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

