Magento 2 Developer – Western Cape Cape Town Region

As a Magento 2 Developer, you should be up-to-date with the latest IT developments and technologies. Your familiarity with various UI/UX trends will also be beneficial. You should also have a detail-oriented approach and strong analytical skills. A successful candidate should also display good time and project management skills.
If you hold a certification in Magento development and an excellent knowledge of the same, then do get in touch.
Qualification:
Bachelor’s degree in computer science or related field.
Magento 2 Backend
Experience :
Advanced knowledge of Magento, JavaScript, HTML, PHP, CSS, and MySQL.
Experience with complete eCommerce lifecycle development.
Understanding of modern UI/UX trends.
Knowledge of Google Tag Manager, SEO, Google Analytics, PPC, and A/B Testing.
Good working knowledge of Adobe Photoshop and Adobe Illustrator.
Desired Skills:
- PHP
- WordPress
- CSS
- Javascript
- HTML
- Mysql