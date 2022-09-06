MI Analyst at Merchants – Gauteng Johannesburg

The purpose of this position is to provide accurate reports for operations and control the quality of delivery to Business Units. This position also conducts analytics to advise on process information and functionality.

Reporting

Identifies relevant sources of data from which to draw information

Agrees report specification and format with line manager, operation and client

Gathers and collates information into a report and ensures accuracy

Delivers reporting requirements in a timely manner

Facilitates the process of information analysis and report development for the operation

Analysis

Conducts statistical and commercial analysis to help aid understanding of the operation and identify risks / trends

Explores and identifies reasons for such risks / trends

Supports the Business Improvement team by providing required reporting and analytical support

Identifies opportunities for further development within the management information systems

Quality control

Maintains each operation’s MI Brief

Audits each operation’s MI and makes sure it is in line with the MI Brief

Supports the operations in signing off all delivered reports and confirms that they are fit for purpose

Works with the operations to encourage a standardized set of reporting and MI tools

Knowledge

§ 2 years Information Management experience, preferably in a Call Centre environment

§ Previous MI design experience

§ MS SQL 2 years

§ MS Reports 2 years

§ MS Office

§ Advanced understanding of management information systems

Desired Skills:

oral and written

planning and organising

analysis

knowledge sharing

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Business Analysis

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

Merchants is a leading BPO solution provider specialising in customer experience and customer interactions. We focus on people, process and technology to create exceptional customer experiences. We are passionate about people and our ability to attract the best talent, coupled with our rich history of success and innovation across different industries around the world, is what differentiates us from our competitors.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Provident Fund

Performance bonus

