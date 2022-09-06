Mobile Applications Developer at Siri Technologies (Pty) Ltd

Description: Our Corporate Invest client, based in Sandton is looking for a highly skilled Mobile/ Front-End React Native Developer to collaborate with a team of developers and UX designers to develop and maintain an app. You will be working on the design and the development of services from the ground up.

Required Skills and Experience;

Experienced Front React/Native development

Experienced in using Mobile views on iOS and Android

Solid JavaScript experience including the use of mv* frameworks like Backbone, Angular, Ember, React etc.

Native App development experience (Objective C/Swift or Java/Kotlin)

TDD experience

Experience in integrating with RESTful APIs

Experience with automated build processes and testing

Experience in building, signing and deploying iOS and Android apps

UI/UX design experience implementing UI/UX elements based on wireframes/design systems

Understanding and grasp of Agile development and Scrum practices

Proficient in using Git as a source control system

Proficient in one or more libraries (e.g. Redux, React-navigation etc.)

As a React Native Developer in the team you will implement new app features, maintain, enhance, and support our existing suite of apps while providing support and assistance to the business as a technology subject matter expert.

Desired Skills:

React

Native

Angular

Ember

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Our client is a compnay that look for dynamic, energetic people filled with tenacity, integrity and out of the ordinary thinking. They value individuals who in turn value their culture; that is, a can-do attitude while challenging convention. Diversity, competency, and flexible leadership are respected in pursuit of the growth of their business.

