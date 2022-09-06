Large International Employer who Manufacture products out of Sheet Metal require the sevices of a Laser focussed programmer with Nesting experience as the key requrment . The other requirements related to a role like this are also important.
Desired Skills:
- Programming
- Nesting
- Draughting
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate
About The Employer:
A large German headquarted Manuafacturing business with the SA head office developing product Continent wide and all focusssed particularly on the Drainage sector.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid n
- Pension