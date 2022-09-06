Programmer

Large International Employer who Manufacture products out of Sheet Metal require the sevices of a Laser focussed programmer with Nesting experience as the key requrment . The other requirements related to a role like this are also important.

Desired Skills:

Programming

Nesting

Draughting

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

About The Employer:

A large German headquarted Manuafacturing business with the SA head office developing product Continent wide and all focusssed particularly on the Drainage sector.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid n

Pension

Learn more/Apply for this position