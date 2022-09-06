The Role: We are recruiting for Project Manager to join our dynamic team in Cape Town.
Skills and Experience: Qualification Required:
- Grade 12
Preferred Qualifications:
- Tertiary Qualification
Experience Required:
- 3-5 years experience as a Project Manager
- Experience in helping manage various application development / digital transformation initiatives.
- Skilled in managing Software Development projects.
- Agile / Scrum experience.
Key Accountabilities: Duties/Responsibilities:
- Project Management Planning/Project Integration Management (PMP/PID/EPICS and Prioritized Product Backlog, Project Plan Execution, Overall Change Control).
- Project Scope Management (Project Scope Planning, Deliverable Scope Planning, Scope Verification, Scope Prioritization and Scope Change Control).
- Project Time Management (Define User Stories and Estimate, Prioritise and Sequence them, Define Tasks/Activities and Estimate, Prioritise and Sequence them, Schedule Development, Schedule Control).
- Project Cost Management (Resource Planning, Cost Estimating, Cost Budgeting, Cost Control).
- Project Risk Management (Risk Identification, Risk Quantification, Risk Response Development, Risk Response Control, RAID Log Management).
- Project Quality management; and Institutionalization of agreed Project Management and Solution Delivery Practices.
- Project Communication Management (Stakeholder Management, Vendor Management, Information Distribution (Performance Reporting and inputs to existing reporting processes)).
- Defining deliverable scope, priorities, and status.
- Developing and maintaining integrated project plans.
- RAID log management, including surfacing and managing impediments.
- Quality management; and Institutionalization of agreed project management and solution delivery practices.
- Reporting on project progress and supplying inputs to existing reporting processes.
- Stakeholder communication.
- Facilitation of Coordination meetings.
- Facilitate onboarding of skilled Project management capacity we recommend the following:
- Experience with website or software development, UX, and web content processes and terms is advantageous.
- Must be familiar with scrum and agile development.
- Must be able to produce examples of similar projects successfully managed.