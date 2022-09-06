Project Manager – Gauteng saon_careerjunctionza_state

The Role: We are recruiting for Project Manager to join our dynamic team in Cape Town.

Skills and Experience: Qualification Required:

Grade 12

Preferred Qualifications:

Tertiary Qualification

Experience Required:

3-5 years experience as a Project Manager

Experience in helping manage various application development / digital transformation initiatives.

Skilled in managing Software Development projects.

Agile / Scrum experience.

Key Accountabilities: Duties/Responsibilities:

Project Management Planning/Project Integration Management (PMP/PID/EPICS and Prioritized Product Backlog, Project Plan Execution, Overall Change Control).

Project Scope Management (Project Scope Planning, Deliverable Scope Planning, Scope Verification, Scope Prioritization and Scope Change Control).

Project Time Management (Define User Stories and Estimate, Prioritise and Sequence them, Define Tasks/Activities and Estimate, Prioritise and Sequence them, Schedule Development, Schedule Control).

Project Cost Management (Resource Planning, Cost Estimating, Cost Budgeting, Cost Control).

Project Risk Management (Risk Identification, Risk Quantification, Risk Response Development, Risk Response Control, RAID Log Management).

Project Quality management; and Institutionalization of agreed Project Management and Solution Delivery Practices.

Project Communication Management (Stakeholder Management, Vendor Management, Information Distribution (Performance Reporting and inputs to existing reporting processes)).

Defining deliverable scope, priorities, and status.

Developing and maintaining integrated project plans.

RAID log management, including surfacing and managing impediments. Quality management; and Institutionalization of agreed project management and solution delivery practices. Reporting on project progress and supplying inputs to existing reporting processes. Stakeholder communication. Facilitation of Coordination meetings.

Facilitate onboarding of skilled Project management capacity we recommend the following: Experience with website or software development, UX, and web content processes and terms is advantageous. Must be familiar with scrum and agile development. Must be able to produce examples of similar projects successfully managed.



