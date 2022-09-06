Project Manager – Gauteng saon_careerjunctionza_state

Sep 6, 2022

The Role: We are recruiting for Project Manager to join our dynamic team in Cape Town.

Skills and Experience: Qualification Required:

  • Grade 12

Preferred Qualifications:

  • Tertiary Qualification

Experience Required:

  • 3-5 years experience as a Project Manager
  • Experience in helping manage various application development / digital transformation initiatives.
  • Skilled in managing Software Development projects.
  • Agile / Scrum experience.

Key Accountabilities: Duties/Responsibilities:

  • Project Management Planning/Project Integration Management (PMP/PID/EPICS and Prioritized Product Backlog, Project Plan Execution, Overall Change Control).
  • Project Scope Management (Project Scope Planning, Deliverable Scope Planning, Scope Verification, Scope Prioritization and Scope Change Control).
  • Project Time Management (Define User Stories and Estimate, Prioritise and Sequence them, Define Tasks/Activities and Estimate, Prioritise and Sequence them, Schedule Development, Schedule Control).
  • Project Cost Management (Resource Planning, Cost Estimating, Cost Budgeting, Cost Control).
  • Project Risk Management (Risk Identification, Risk Quantification, Risk Response Development, Risk Response Control, RAID Log Management).
  • Project Quality management; and Institutionalization of agreed Project Management and Solution Delivery Practices.
  • Project Communication Management (Stakeholder Management, Vendor Management, Information Distribution (Performance Reporting and inputs to existing reporting processes)).
  • Defining deliverable scope, priorities, and status.
  • Developing and maintaining integrated project plans.
  • RAID log management, including surfacing and managing impediments.
    • Quality management; and Institutionalization of agreed project management and solution delivery practices.
    • Reporting on project progress and supplying inputs to existing reporting processes.
    • Stakeholder communication.
    • Facilitation of Coordination meetings.
  • Facilitate onboarding of skilled Project management capacity we recommend the following:
    • Experience with website or software development, UX, and web content processes and terms is advantageous.
    • Must be familiar with scrum and agile development.
    • Must be able to produce examples of similar projects successfully managed.

