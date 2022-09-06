Rectron adds EcoFlow power solutions

Rectron has partnerd with EcoFlow, which specialises in portable power and renewable energy systems.

Load shedding and hikes in utility prices are driving many South Africans to seek out alternative power solutions that are less dependent on the electricity grid. EcoFlow portable power stations are battery-powered generators that provide backup energy and storage.

Available in the Delta and River series, the power stations offer fast charging speeds and large capacity for a range of use cases, from home to outdoor and more.

“Given the instabilities of our power situation in this country, we are excited to partner with EcoFlow in expanding our innovative back-up energy solutions to meet the increasing demands in our market. EcoFlow products offer efficiency, convenience and portability in providing power for a variety of off-the-grid scenarios,” says Matthew Hall, product director at Rectron South Africa.

The EcoFlow Delta series is designed as a robust battery-powered solution to provide backup power during blackouts and power outages. Unlike fuel-run generators, they operate with no fumes, can be used both indoors and outdoors, and are able to keep essential appliances, lights and devices running at a push of a button. For example, the Delta Pro gives 3.6kWh of capacity, for several hours of heavy-duty use, and the Delta Max, which can charge up to 80% in just over an hour, has a huge 3400W AC output for the likes of fridges and even power tools.

Easy to transport, the EcoFlow River series is ideal for providing power on-the-go. Whether it is for use on road trips, overlanding, or camping, the River Pro offers expandable capacity of up to 1440Wh, 600W AC output, and 200W solar charging option. The River model is lightweight and can power up to 10 devices, while the River Max comes with the security of an extra battery, which doubles the capacity, and, as a result, increasing runtime.

“At EcoFlow, our mission is to develop renewable power solutions that make an industrial amount of power accessible to a consumer. We are building a complete ecosystem which not only addresses power generation and storage but usage as well. Our partnership with Rectron will open up possibilities in delivering our vision to the South African market,” says Nicky Wang, Africa senior account executive at EcoFlow.