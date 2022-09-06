Scrum Master – Western Cape Cape Town

We are looking for a Scrum Master with 7+ years of Scrum Master and technical delivery leadership experience.

Must have deep subject matter experience in Jira and Confluence; Experience in a DevOps environment and leading the development automation; Hands-on experience with software delivery life cycle and Agile/Scrum delivery management; Experience in project management/team lead roles mandatory.

Hybrid work model

Location preference: Cape Town

Desired Skills:

Software Delivery Life Cycle

Jira

Confluence

DevOps

Agile

Scrum Delivery Management

Project Management

