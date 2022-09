Senior Business Analyst – Western Cape Cape Town

Remote work model

Location preference – Anywhere in South Africa

We have a role available for a Senior Business Analyst to join our team with minimum 5 years’ experience. The successful candidate should have relevant experience/skills in:

Agile

Financial Services

Business Analysis: on custom software development projects

Document requirements (User Stories and Acceptance Criteria)

Facilitate JAD Sessions

Desired Skills:

Agile

Financial Services

Business Analysis

User Stories

Acceptance Criteria

JAD Sessions

Learn more/Apply for this position