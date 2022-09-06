Senior Business Analysts – Contract – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

Our client requires a seasoned BA to contribute to the organisation’s improvement.

Work on different projects, including but not limited to:

Strategic and operational ICT planning

Business requirements specifications

Governance

Process improvement

Solution design

Requirements:

Excellent communication, management, facilitation and presentation skills

Relevant formal qualifications

In-depth ICT knowledge

Desired Skills:

Business Analysis

Process Modelling

Workshop Facilitation

Business Process Mapping

Process reengineering

Requirements elicitation

Business Process Design

BPMN

Business Acumen

IT Business Analysis

Business Improvement

