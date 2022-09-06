Senior Business Analysts – Contract – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

Our client requires a seasoned BA to contribute to the organisation’s improvement.
Work on different projects, including but not limited to:
- Strategic and operational ICT planning
- Business requirements specifications
- Governance
- Process improvement
- Solution design
Requirements:
- Excellent communication, management, facilitation and presentation skills
- Relevant formal qualifications
- In-depth ICT knowledge
Desired Skills:
- Business Analysis
- Process Modelling
- Workshop Facilitation
- Business Process Mapping
- Process reengineering
- Requirements elicitation
- Business Process Design
- BPMN
- Business Acumen
- IT Business Analysis
- Business Improvement