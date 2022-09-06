Senior Business Analysts – Contract

Sep 6, 2022

Our client requires a seasoned BA to contribute to the organisation’s improvement.

Work on different projects, including but not limited to:

  • Strategic and operational ICT planning
  • Business requirements specifications
  • Governance
  • Process improvement
  • Solution design

Requirements:

  • Excellent communication, management, facilitation and presentation skills
  • Relevant formal qualifications
  • In-depth ICT knowledge

Desired Skills:

  • Business Analysis
  • Process Modelling
  • Workshop Facilitation
  • Business Process Mapping
  • Process reengineering
  • Requirements elicitation
  • Business Process Design
  • BPMN
  • Business Acumen
  • IT Business Analysis
  • Business Improvement

