Hybrid work model
Location preference – South Africa
We currently have a role available for an Senior Full Stack .Net Developer with a minimum of 5 years of experience in
- Test Driven Development
- .NET Core/Framework, ASP.NET. Visual Studio
- Experience in an Agile environment
- Experience working with internal and 3rd party APIs
- Front-end development experience (currently using Angular, but are open to changing)
Desired Skills:
- .NET Core
- Agile
- APIs
- Front-end Development
- Angular
- Test Driven