Senior Javascript Engineer – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

Sep 6, 2022

This role can be fully remote!

The position reports to the Shopfront Engineering Team Lead.

Your mission, should you choose to accept it:

  • To assist design, develop and refine new features
  • Locate and resolve bugs and crashes
  • Brainstorm new ideas and concepts
  • Work with teammates on design, code reviews, and estimation
  • Implement front-end JavaScript coding at a senior level with a focus on performance, maintainability and testable code.
  • Create modules and components to incorporate them together into a functional site.
  • Work closely with the designers and back-end developers, and communicate primarily with the API using standard methods, as well as be expected to make modifications to the existing PHP code.

The skills we need:

  • Be accountable
  • Creative
  • Solutions oriented
  • Flexible
  • Take pride in your work

Qualifications & Experience:

  • Bachelor’s Degree or Advanced Diploma in Information Systems, Computer Science, Mathematics, Engineering and a minimum of 3 years experience as a Front-End Developer writing code is required.
  • In the event that a candidate does not have a Bachelor’s Degree or an Advanced Diploma (in Information Systems, Computer Science, Mathematics, or Engineering), an equivalent experience requirement must be met, which equates to a minimum of 6 years of experience as a Front-End Developer writing code.
  • Very proficient in coding plain JavaScript from scratch
  • Understands inheritance in JavaScript and advanced JavaScript techniques
  • Appreciation and understanding of object-oriented programming concepts
  • Solid experience writing performant front-end code based on MVC JavaScript Frameworks (React is preferred, but AngularJS, Meteor, Backbone, etc. are a good start)
  • Experience in XHTML, Html5, CSS and taking high definition designs/PSD’s and producing fast efficient HTML, CSS and JavaScript
  • Good understanding of asynchronous request handling, partial page updates, and AJAX
  • Knowledge and experience cross browser and cross device compatible solutions including for mobile
  • Experience with CSS pre-compilers such as Less or Sass
  • You should love doing this kind of stuff! Not afraid to try new things just to see how they work.
  • Able to evaluate and learn new libraries, frameworks, concepts to validate whether they might be of value to our team
  • Experience using a source control solution such as Git
  • PHP experience very desirable
  • Linux experience
  • React JS experience
  • Back-bone JS experience
  • Experience writing front-end unit tests
  • Full stack experience of any sort is advantageous
  • Has worked within an agile development team using scrum/kanban
  • Experience producing responsive html designs

Desired Skills:

  • HTML
  • CSS
  • Javascript
  • computer science

