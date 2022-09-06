Senior Software Developer

Qualifications Essential

  • AVA and .Net Core, OAuth 2.0, JSON, HTTP and ORACLE skills
  • Azure/Amazon experience/qualifications would be preferred.

Experience

  • Experience using ADO/Sparx can also be a value add.
  • SaFe Agile qualified would be preferred.
  • Experience in working on SmartVista Payment Platform would be beneficial.

Desired Skills:

  • Mentoring
  • Innovation
  • Business process improvement
  • Emerging technology monitoring
  • Analytical Thinking
  • Problem Solving
  • Behavioural Competencies

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

