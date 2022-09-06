Senior Software Developer – Gauteng Roodepoort

Qualifications Essential
- AVA and .Net Core, OAuth 2.0, JSON, HTTP and ORACLE skills
- Azure/Amazon experience/qualifications would be preferred.
Experience
- Experience using ADO/Sparx can also be a value add.
- SaFe Agile qualified would be preferred.
- Experience in working on SmartVista Payment Platform would be beneficial.
Desired Skills:
- Mentoring
- Innovation
- Business process improvement
- Emerging technology monitoring
- Analytical Thinking
- Problem Solving
- Behavioural Competencies
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree