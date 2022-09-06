Senior Software Developer : Umhlanga

Sep 6, 2022

Would you like to work for an international Engineering company where you could possibly travel to the Netherlands and Germany??

Do you want to make a difference to society and connect with the brightest and smartest people and technologies in the world?

My client is looking for a C# Net Developer who values integrity and is a team player

Based in Umlanga, Durban

Requirements :

  • 4+ years C#.Net
  • SQL Server/MySQL/Postgres
  • HTML, CSS and Javascript
  • MVC or Single Page Application (Angular/React stack)
  • Solid understanding of MVC concepts is a must
  • Azure DevOps is preferred
  • Engineering background would be preferred

Advantageous

  • Microsoft certifications are advantageous (MCSD / MCP / MCSA)

Benefits

  • Medical Aid
  • Pension
  • Hybrid model- 2 days in office,3 days working from home

