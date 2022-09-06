Senior Software Developer : Umhlanga

Would you like to work for an international Engineering company where you could possibly travel to the Netherlands and Germany??
Do you want to make a difference to society and connect with the brightest and smartest people and technologies in the world?
My client is looking for a C# Net Developer who values integrity and is a team player
Based in Umlanga, Durban
Requirements :
- 4+ years C#.Net
- SQL Server/MySQL/Postgres
- HTML, CSS and Javascript
- MVC or Single Page Application (Angular/React stack)
- Solid understanding of MVC concepts is a must
- Azure DevOps is preferred
- Engineering background would be preferred
Advantageous
- Microsoft certifications are advantageous (MCSD / MCP / MCSA)
Benefits
- Medical Aid
- Pension
- Hybrid model- 2 days in office,3 days working from home
Please send your updated CV to Tanya Davids on [Email Address Removed] for this and other exciting roles like this that we are currently working on .
