Senior Software Developer : Umhlanga

Would you like to work for an international Engineering company where you could possibly travel to the Netherlands and Germany??

Do you want to make a difference to society and connect with the brightest and smartest people and technologies in the world?

My client is looking for a C# Net Developer who values integrity and is a team player

Based in Umlanga, Durban

Requirements :

4+ years C#.Net

SQL Server/MySQL/Postgres

HTML, CSS and Javascript

MVC or Single Page Application (Angular/React stack)

Solid understanding of MVC concepts is a must

Azure DevOps is preferred

Engineering background would be preferred

Advantageous

Microsoft certifications are advantageous (MCSD / MCP / MCSA)

Benefits

Medical Aid

Pension

Hybrid model- 2 days in office,3 days working from home

Please send your updated CV to Tanya Davids on [Email Address Removed] for this and other exciting roles like this that we are currently working on .

