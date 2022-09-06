Reference: JC53512
Our client who specializes in the Engineering Sector are seeking a Software Engineer within the Port Elizabeth Region.
Duties include, but are not limited to:
- Design and write software for equipment
- Assist in the development and maintenance of software documentation including updates after release
- Provide support for the implementation, training and troubleshooting of software products in project deliveries
- Develop, test, and de-bug software products prior to project release
- Diagnose and troubleshoot associated hardware as required
- Work with customers (internal/external) and review project-defining documents to understand project requirements
- Participate in design reviews
Position requirements as follows:
- Possess a bachelor’s/ master’s degree in Automation Engineering
- Practical experience with software development and delivery
- Good knowledge of Siemens control system (PLC)
- Excellent written and verbal communication skills with the ability to communicate ideas and thoughts clearly and professionally
Should you want to apply for the position, please send through your CV and qualifications to the following email address and use the reference number for the position as the subject of the email
Email: [Email Address Removed]
Should you not get an email from us within 2 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful
Desired Skills:
- Engineering Software
- Development Of System Software
- Computer science
- Algorithm Design
- High Level Language Programming
- Software architecture
- Software Engineer
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree