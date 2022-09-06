Software Engineer ( Android)

Work from home position

We are looking for a Software Engineer who is willing to hit the ground running and is comfortable to jump into our Android app while working collaboratively in a team environment.

The engineer will need to work with colleagues at all levels of the organisation and must be comfortable gathering and organising information that translates into usable requirements. Our client is a rapidly expanding company that is moving in the direction of a “mobile-first” paradigm. As such, the engineer must be able to iterate rapidly and maintain a high velocity in adding features as user requirements change. A strong understanding of the Android platform is a must as we attempt to create the most refined native app experience for our mobile application user base.

Our ideal candidates have a passion for technology, they are constantly exploring, learning and improving their skills. They know where to apply what they have learned and they share their knowledge freely. We embrace fit for purpose technology, meaning we have a diverse stack. Just like our culture, we obsess about building systems that are elegant, performant, reliable and scalable. Our teams are autonomous, collaborative units that share a business and engineering vision, but have the freedom to tweak and influence how they go about their mission.

KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES/RESPONSIBILITIES

Contribute to the development of our bleeding edge mobile e-commerce Android application

Design, develop and test code written in Java/Kotlin

Draft technical specifications and briefs

Monitor and profile application performance

Monitor services and systems within our infrastructure

Perform code reviews

Collaborate with creative, content and engineering teams to design and develop a world-class Android mobile application

Publish applications to the Google Play Store

KEY REQUIREMENTS

5+ years in software development

2+ years in Java (Android SDK) and/or Kotlin development

Experience architecting, developing, testing and maintaining Android mobile applications

Experience with RESTful APIs and web services

Experience with revision control systems (specifically Git)

Experience with an issue tracking/management system (specifically Jira)

Experience with e-commerce based applications is beneficial

Advanced understanding of theoretical programming fundamentals, including but not limited to algorithms, data structures, design patterns (like MVVM) and OOP

Strong problem solving and analytical skills

Be comfortable working within a team

Good communication skills and interpersonal skills

BSc in Computer Science, Electrical (& Computer) Engineering or a related field is beneficial

COMPETENCIES

Strong problem solving and analytical skills

Strong drive for results

Be comfortable working within a team

Good communication skills

Build and maintain relationships

Desired Skills:

android

mobile

java

kotlin

SDK

