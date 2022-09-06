Software Engineer – Eastern Cape Port Elizabeth

Reference: JC53512

Our client who specializes in the Engineering Sector are seeking a Software Engineer within the Port Elizabeth Region.

Duties include, but are not limited to:

Design and write software for equipment

Assist in the development and maintenance of software documentation including updates after release

Provide support for the implementation, training and troubleshooting of software products in project deliveries

Develop, test, and de-bug software products prior to project release

Diagnose and troubleshoot associated hardware as required

Work with customers (internal/external) and review project-defining documents to understand project requirements

Participate in design reviews

Position requirements as follows:

Possess a bachelor’s/ master’s degree in Automation Engineering

Practical experience with software development and delivery

Good knowledge of Siemens control system (PLC)

Excellent written and verbal communication skills with the ability to communicate ideas and thoughts clearly and professionally

Should you want to apply for the position, please send through your CV and qualifications to the following email address and use the reference number for the position as the subject of the email

Email: [Email Address Removed]

Should you not get an email from us within 2 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful

Desired Skills:

Engineering Software

Development Of System Software

Computer science

Algorithm Design

High Level Language Programming

Software architecture

Software Engineer

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position