Software Engineer (Full Stack) at SUMMIT Africa Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town Region

The skills we need:
- Solutions-oriented, can-do attitude and high energy
- Strong analytical and critical thinking, using data to inform decisions
- Ability to dis-aggregate and structure solutions to ambiguous problems
- Solid quantitative skills
- Ability to interview and interact professionally with internal and external people
- Capability to present ideas succinctly, in writing and verbally
- Versatile and with the appetite to learn by doing
- Understanding of microservice architectures
- Familiarity with Google Cloud Platform services and infrastructure
- Understanding of data security principles
- Great organizational and time management skills
Qualifications & Experience:
- Degree in Computer Science or Engineering or equivalent experience
- 6 to 8 years of relevant work experience for a senior role
- Solid web and frontend development experience including knowledge of HTML, CSS and JavaScript and related libraries (React, Angular, Backbone)
- RESTful, MySQL, PostgreSQL and SQL experience in a high-load environment
- A thorough understanding of software engineering practices and best practices, including Agile software development, source code control systems and the use of software IDEs, and development and testing tools
- An understanding of software deployment tools, deployment processes and best practices
- Experience with building Restful API web services
- Experience with CI/CD and software version control systems
About The Employer:
Our client is South Africa’s leading online retailer, is looking for a highly talented Software Engineer (Full Stack) to join their team. They are a young, dynamic, hyper growth company looking for smart, creative, hard-working people with integrity