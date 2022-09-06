Software Engineer (Full Stack) at SUMMIT Africa Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town Region

The skills we need:

Solutions-oriented, can-do attitude and high energy

Strong analytical and critical thinking, using data to inform decisions

Ability to dis-aggregate and structure solutions to ambiguous problems

Solid quantitative skills

Ability to interview and interact professionally with internal and external people

Capability to present ideas succinctly, in writing and verbally

Versatile and with the appetite to learn by doing

Understanding of microservice architectures

Familiarity with Google Cloud Platform services and infrastructure

Understanding of data security principles

Great organizational and time management skills

Qualifications & Experience:

Degree in Computer Science or Engineering or equivalent experience

6 to 8 years of relevant work experience for a senior role

Solid web and frontend development experience including knowledge of HTML, CSS and JavaScript and related libraries (React, Angular, Backbone)

RESTful, MySQL, PostgreSQL and SQL experience in a high-load environment

A thorough understanding of software engineering practices and best practices, including Agile software development, source code control systems and the use of software IDEs, and development and testing tools

An understanding of software deployment tools, deployment processes and best practices

Experience with building Restful API web services

Experience with CI/CD and software version control systems

About The Employer:

Our client is South Africa’s leading online retailer, is looking for a highly talented Software Engineer (Full Stack) to join their team. They are a young, dynamic, hyper growth company looking for smart, creative, hard-working people with integrity

