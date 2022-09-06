Software Engineer (Full Stack) at SUMMIT Africa Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Sep 6, 2022

The skills we need:

  • Solutions-oriented, can-do attitude and high energy
  • Strong analytical and critical thinking, using data to inform decisions
  • Ability to dis-aggregate and structure solutions to ambiguous problems
  • Solid quantitative skills
  • Ability to interview and interact professionally with internal and external people
  • Capability to present ideas succinctly, in writing and verbally
  • Versatile and with the appetite to learn by doing
  • Understanding of microservice architectures
  • Familiarity with Google Cloud Platform services and infrastructure
  • Understanding of data security principles
  • Great organizational and time management skills

Qualifications & Experience:

  • Degree in Computer Science or Engineering or equivalent experience
  • 6 to 8 years of relevant work experience for a senior role
  • Solid web and frontend development experience including knowledge of HTML, CSS and JavaScript and related libraries (React, Angular, Backbone)
  • RESTful, MySQL, PostgreSQL and SQL experience in a high-load environment
  • A thorough understanding of software engineering practices and best practices, including Agile software development, source code control systems and the use of software IDEs, and development and testing tools
  • An understanding of software deployment tools, deployment processes and best practices
  • Experience with building Restful API web services
  • Experience with CI/CD and software version control systems

About The Employer:

Our client is South Africa’s leading online retailer, is looking for a highly talented Software Engineer (Full Stack) to join their team. They are a young, dynamic, hyper growth company looking for smart, creative, hard-working people with integrity

