Software Quality Assurance Tester

Sep 6, 2022

A South African based software company focusing on electronic transaction processing, back office administration and retail banking solutions is looking for a Quality Assurance Tester with a minimum of 2 to 5 years experience.

Overview of position:

  • Responsible for the development of manual test cases and the execution of scripts
  • Assist in defining the Company’s testing methodologies and quality control
  • standards
  • Fully documents any expected anomalies or defects identified in testing with instruction of how to recreate each
  • Work with business resources to understand purpose and concept for software features
  • Maintain well organised records of test results and generate historical analysis of test results
  • Contribute to written policies and procedures for quality assurance
  • Create and execute release and upgrade test plan

Skills required:

  • Minimum experience 2 – 5 years Manual Testing
  • Automation Testing experience is crucial
  • Ability to perform duties under tight deadlines
  • Excellent analytical and communication skills (both oral and written)
  • Strong documentation skills
  • Attention to detail
  • Strong problem-solving skills

Qualifications required:

  • Matric or equivalent qualification recognised by the Department of Higher Education & Training
  • National diploma or degree in relevant field will be an advantage

Desired Skills:

  • automation testing
  • software quality assurance
  • Software Testing
  • QC standards
  • test plans
  • ISTQB certification

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

