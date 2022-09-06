Software Quality Assurance Tester

A South African based software company focusing on electronic transaction processing, back office administration and retail banking solutions is looking for a Quality Assurance Tester with a minimum of 2 to 5 years experience.
Overview of position:
- Responsible for the development of manual test cases and the execution of scripts
- Assist in defining the Company’s testing methodologies and quality control
- standards
- Fully documents any expected anomalies or defects identified in testing with instruction of how to recreate each
- Work with business resources to understand purpose and concept for software features
- Maintain well organised records of test results and generate historical analysis of test results
- Contribute to written policies and procedures for quality assurance
- Create and execute release and upgrade test plan
Skills required:
- Minimum experience 2 – 5 years Manual Testing
- Automation Testing experience is crucial
- Ability to perform duties under tight deadlines
- Excellent analytical and communication skills (both oral and written)
- Strong documentation skills
- Attention to detail
- Strong problem-solving skills
Qualifications required:
- Matric or equivalent qualification recognised by the Department of Higher Education & Training
- National diploma or degree in relevant field will be an advantage
Desired Skills:
- automation testing
- software quality assurance
- Software Testing
- QC standards
- test plans
- ISTQB certification
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree