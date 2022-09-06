Software Quality Assurance Tester – Gauteng Menlyn

A South African based software company focusing on electronic transaction processing, back office administration and retail banking solutions is looking for a Quality Assurance Tester with a minimum of 2 to 5 years experience.

Overview of position:

Responsible for the development of manual test cases and the execution of scripts

Assist in defining the Company’s testing methodologies and quality control

standards

Fully documents any expected anomalies or defects identified in testing with instruction of how to recreate each

Work with business resources to understand purpose and concept for software features

Maintain well organised records of test results and generate historical analysis of test results

Contribute to written policies and procedures for quality assurance

Create and execute release and upgrade test plan

Skills required:

Minimum experience 2 – 5 years Manual Testing

Automation Testing experience is crucial

Ability to perform duties under tight deadlines

Excellent analytical and communication skills (both oral and written)

Strong documentation skills

Attention to detail

Strong problem-solving skills

Qualifications required:

Matric or equivalent qualification recognised by the Department of Higher Education & Training

National diploma or degree in relevant field will be an advantage

Desired Skills:

automation testing

software quality assurance

Software Testing

QC standards

test plans

ISTQB certification

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position