Systems Analyst

We are looking for an innovative and talented Systems Analyst with 6 + years Analysis experience.

The ideal candidate will assume responsibility for the analysis and design of new IT solutions as well as the modification of existing systems.

Interview business users to define business requirements.

Thorough understanding of software development lifecycle.

Translating client requirements into specified functional and technical specifications.

Must have a solid understanding of UML.

Hybrid work model

Location preference: Cape Town

Desired Skills:

Define Business Requirements

Understanding Software Development Lifecycle

UML

Analysis and Design

IT Solutions

