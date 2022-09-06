Systems Analyst – Western Cape Cape Town

We are looking for an innovative and talented Systems Analyst with 6 + years Analysis experience.
- The ideal candidate will assume responsibility for the analysis and design of new IT solutions as well as the modification of existing systems.
- Interview business users to define business requirements.
- Thorough understanding of software development lifecycle.
- Translating client requirements into specified functional and technical specifications.
- Must have a solid understanding of UML.
Hybrid work model
Location preference: Cape Town
Desired Skills:
- Define Business Requirements
- Understanding Software Development Lifecycle
- UML
- Analysis and Design
- IT Solutions