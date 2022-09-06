Systems Analyst – Western Cape Cape Town

Sep 6, 2022

We are looking for an innovative and talented Systems Analyst with 6 + years Analysis experience.

  • The ideal candidate will assume responsibility for the analysis and design of new IT solutions as well as the modification of existing systems.

  • Interview business users to define business requirements.

  • Thorough understanding of software development lifecycle.

  • Translating client requirements into specified functional and technical specifications.

  • Must have a solid understanding of UML.

Hybrid work model
Location preference: Cape Town

Desired Skills:

  • Define Business Requirements
  • Understanding Software Development Lifecycle
  • UML
  • Analysis and Design
  • IT Solutions

Learn more/Apply for this position