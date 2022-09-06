The Role: We are recruiting a Technical Business Analyst to join our dynamic team in Johannesburg.
Skills and Experience: Qualification Required:
- Grade 12
Preferred Qualifications:
- IT Diploma / Business Analyst Diploma
Experience Required:
- 8+ years working experience.
- Must have experience in Data environment.
- Investment Background would be ideal.
- Experience in Solution Design, Digital Migrations, BI Reporting.
Key Accountabilities: Duties/Responsibilities:
- Financial System Analysis ?? working on a newly launched projects to assist brokers in the investment space.
- Financial data analysis, mapping, and data model design.
- Mapping business processes to technical system outputs.
- Drafting Business Requirement Specifications, Technical Functional Systems Requirements, and Standard Operating Procedures.
- Meet with decision makers, system owners, and end users to define business, financial and operations requirements and system goals and identify and resolve systems issues.
- Lead design sessions in prototyping new systems.
- Review and analyze the effectiveness and efficiency of existing systems and develop strategies for improving or further leveraging these systems.
- Identify and establish scope and parameters of systems analysis in order to define outcome criteria and measure- taking actions.
- Collaborate in the planning, design, development and deployment of new applications and enhancements to existing applications.
- Conduct research on software and hardware products to justify recommendations and to support purchasing efforts.
- Prepare and deliver reports, recommendations or alternatives that address existing and potential trouble areas in operating systems across the organization.
- Create system design proposals.