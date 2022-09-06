Voip Engineer

Is your passion to design systems for use in the telecommunications field?

Does your drive for engineering involve “Voice Over Internet Protocol” and telephony systems.

The amazing Opportunity of Senior Voice Engineer has presented itself.

Location:

Pretoria

Hybrid working Model

Qualification and Experience:

Bachelor’s Degree in computer science or equivalent

Cisco Certified Internetwork Expert Routing and Switching (CCIE Routing and Switching)

Cisco Certified Internetwork Expert Voice (CCIE Voice)

6+ years’ experience as Voice Engineer

Key attributes required but not limited to:

Strong SIP Protocol Experience

QoS and differentiated services

MPLS, VRF and general networking

Datavoice expertise

Expert understanding of the following Cisco Unified Communication Products:

Call Manager (up to and including 10.5)

Unity Connection,

WebEx T29 or higher,

Jabber 9 or higher,

CCA,

Prime,

Cisco Emergency Responder

Expert-level engineer to plan, design, implement, operate, and troubleshoot Enterprise Unified Communications networks

Experience in supporting Messaging & Collaboration Tools

Expertise in the major functions and features of software and hardware infrastructure for LYNC Enterprise Voice (EV) System

Role Duties and Responsibilities but not limited to:

Configuration, Management and Monitoring Datavoice (software)

Maintain all aspects of the company’s national voice and recording network including the core and voice platforms (store, retrieval, proactive management)

Undertake voice fault investigations and implement resolutions in local and wide area environments.

Manage, monitor secure recording of multiple streams and channels.

Ensure proper configuration and deployment voice equipment while adhering to the company’s standards and practices.

Liaise with Project Management team, Network and Security engineers and Service Desk Agents on a regular basis.

Responsible for SIP Design.

Responsible for SIP & QOS.

Responsible for Unified contact centers as a specialist

Responsible for Cisco Cube.

Apply VC and TMS knowledge.

Maintain Contact Center and CUCMs Clusters and its member nodes of CUCMs.

Don’t settle for average Shoot for Amazing

Desired Skills:

CCIE Voice

Cisco Voice

Cisco Call Manager

Cisco Unity

Learn more/Apply for this position