AI Expo celebrates 5th anniversary at SCC

AI Expo Africa celebrates its fifth anniversary this year, taking place on 19 and 20 September in the Sandton Convention Centre.

AI Expo Africa 2022 will feature the following elements:

* 10 000 square foot expo hall

* 63 vendors and two showcase pavilions

* Four-track speaking programme

* Four plenary keynotes plus three panel discussions

* Women in AI zone

* City of JHB SMME pavilion

* Start-up zone

* University R&D poster zone

* DALL.E-2 art gallery

* Robot showcase (BellaBot, PuduBot, KettyBot and SPOT)

* Four three-hour AI skills workshops provided by NVIDIA/Intel/Arm/Izwei

* Seven networking sessions plus extended networking on Day 1 (19 Sept 5.30-8pm)

* Media zone

* Fully catered VIP lounge

* Meetup bar

Nick Bradshaw, CEO and founder of AI Expo Africa, says: “As we return to the in-person event format post Covid-19, it’s been very encouraging to see the demand and support for our 5th Anniversary Edition. We have a stellar line-up of content plus our largest ever vendor showcase with a strong focus on AI/deep tech SMMEs and women-founded or -managed start-ups.

“This year we secured strategic support from the City of Johannesburg Tourism Company, Tourism SA and The Kingdom of the Netherlands Embassy in SA to make our Regional SMME and Female Founders programmes a reality.

“The event was moved to Johannesburg for the 5th Anniversary Edition because the Gauteng/Tshwane Region has the highest concentration of AI/deep tech companies on the African continent, nationally attracts more than 50% of all jobs in this category, and South Africa is number one at attracting funding for AI/deep tech start-ups.”