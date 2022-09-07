Automation Engineer at Parvana Recruitment – Gauteng Johannesburg

Client Details:

Our client has grown steadily since the 1990’s without ever retrenching anyone. They hire for attitude and train for skill. Most staff have been there for over 10 years. Flexi-time, generous bonuses and the opportunity to learn and continuously evolve is encouraged. They follow an Agile methodology and are involved in a wide range of services that cross multiple business domains. A cornerstone of the business is research and innovation and continuous improvement. This environment is best suited to someone who enjoys learning, collaboration and working in a team.

Role Responsibilities:

Developing automation scripts using Gherkin Syntax on Puppeteer.

Assisting with creating/maintaining functions for automation scripts using JavaScript.

Assisting with maintaining the framework set up for automation testing.

Improving processes and tools used for automation testing.

Running test base batch runs.

Managing events and analysing reports.

Escalating faults found in the PAS system.

Problem solving all issues arising from the automation tool.

Preferred Qualifications:

Relevant tertiary degree or equivalent experience.

Relevant Skills / Experience:

2+ years experience in automation testing with involvement in the infrastructure and set up of the automation tool.

Intermediate knowledge of the following:

JavaScript | HTML | CSS3 | jQuery | XML | DOM Manipulation.

Knowledge of Chrome:

Understanding the Developer mode and how to execute functions, view events of elements, trigger events on elements etc.



Networking tab and how to read requests naming Header, POST, GET, XHR and other requests.

Working knowledge of Windows and Linux.

Knowledge of the following would be advantageous:

Gherkin Syntax | Puppeteer Automation Tool.

