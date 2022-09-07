Business Analyst 2022_81

An International Mining Company has a Contract Vacancy for a Business Analyst The Business Analyst will be drafting of Business Requirements and Functional Requirements Definitions predominately within the area of Documents Management.
PLEASE NOTE ONLY APPLY IF YOU QUALIFY IN FULL. ONLY SUCCESSFUL CANDIDATES WILL BE CONTACTED
- Proven working experience in gathering of requirements for Documents Managements solutions
- 3-5 years working experience in application of both business and systems analysis
- Bachelor of Science Honours in Library and Information Science or equivalent degree
- Working knowledge of Microsoft SharePoint
- Understanding of OpenText xECM
- Understanding of Microsoft SharePoint
- Microsoft and Azure certifications
- Excellent client-facing and internal communication skills
- Conducting Stakeholder Engagements and Workshop Facilitation to derive key Business Requirements
- Process Mapping of Current and To Be Processes
- Stakeholder Mapping
- Requirements Mapping
- Perform Business Analysis by investigating technical problems and/or opportunities for system enhancement in detail
- Gathering data, defining and analysing the problem/opportunity
- Identifying alternative solutions and course of action
- Drafting use case diagrams
- Executing user acceptance testing efforts are planned, monitored and executed
- Ability to work closely with solution Architects and coordinating technical activities
- Business Relationship Management with key stakeholders
- Analyse business and site operation to determine opportunities to streamline or automate processes and functions
- Assist in business process design
- Analyze data and produce reports
- Create and maintain various business requirements templates that aid in the fast and accurate capture of requirements
- Assist with basic Microsoft SharePoint Online site set and configuration when appropriate
- Experience with drafting of Document Management Solutions requirements
- IT and ICT solution design and delivery experience
- Minimum of 3 years Business Analyst experience
- Systems Analysis skills, Process mapping and requirements elicitation
- Good verbal and written communications skills
- Candidates must be comfortable communicating with technology co-workers to help users understand technology options in a way that is concise and logical
- Experience working in a Mining Company preferable
- A creative problem-solver and solution oriented
- A passion for innovation as well as the ability to learn new concepts, products, and technologies
- Ability to thrive in a constantly changing environment where candidates are empowered to drive positive change at the mines through solutions
- Comfortable talking about technology and presenting technological options to stakeholders
- Ability to work under pressure to deliver high quality documents
- Ability to document system requirements efficiently and effectively
- Ability to align requirements with strategic objectives of the organisation
- Consistently displays a positive and engaged manner
- Motivated, consistently works to the best of ability to meet deliverables and performance criteria
- Strives to do things significantly better
Desired Skills:
- Microsoft SharePoint
- OpenText xECM
- Microsoft and Azure certifications