Business Analyst

The client based on the North Coast , has a proud 130-year history and a strong socio-economic legacy in KwaZulu-Natal province, in South Africa, and into sub-Saharan Africa.

The Role : Business Analyst – MSD

The Purpose of the Role:

This position requires strong leadership ability, both at team and organisational level. A high level of financial skills, i.e. management accounting, financial management and financial reporting, combined with superior business acumen, commercial sense and strategic intelligence is also important. The ability to

understand the strategic framework of any business process needs to be combined with good project management skills, as well as communication, interpersonal and organisationalskills

Qualifications and Experience Required

CA (SA)

At least 5 years’ experience in a financial management environment with strong analytical capabilities, ability to work as a team, good leadership & communication skills, attention to detail, efficiency, and ability to work under pressure with speed and accuracy.

A strong businesssystems/processimprovement capability.

Knowledge or experience on SAP would be particularly useful.

Business, Commercial and financial acumen – Understands industry and businesstrends, businessmodels, challenges, opportunities and processes and howt hey impact on financial, customer, people and business performance and results.

Culturally aware and able to adapt leadership style in any situation and ability to work under extreme timelines.

Communication – Communicates effectively and shares information and knowledge using appropriate channels and technology to both individuals and groups.

Skills:

Inability to deliver accurate and timeous results.

Inability to lead teams and build relationships across cultures.

Inability to connect and build positive relationships.

Inability to comply with corporate governance.

Accountabilities:

Financial and Management Reporting

Responsible for the preparation of monthly management accounts ensuring completeness and accuracy of information and timely preparation.

Analyse financial and statistical variances from forecast and prior period comparatives.

Responsible for the preparation of annual financial accounting and taxation packs ensuring compliance with accounting policies, accounting standards and applicable legislation.

Liaise with external auditors.

Review product and customer profitability reports.

Responsible for the preparation of insurance declarations and cash projections.

Perform financial evaluations and provide information to assist with commercial and business decisions.

Industry reporting.

Budgeting and forecasting

Prepare detailed revenue and expenditure budgets and cash flow forecasts in line with budgetary assumptions and operational inputs.

Prepare sensitivities on key assumptions and provide meaningful variance analysis.

Management of finance department.

Oversee the following functional areaswithin the finance department; Costing, System Master-data Maintenance and Accounting.

Provide supervision to staff, carry out performance and KPA reviews.

Systems of internal control and risk management

Implement and maintain standards and systems of internal control.

Reviewexception reports and master-file amendment reports.

Liaise with internal auditors and address audit findings.

Involvement in risk identification and risk management processes.

Communicatingwith variouslevels within and outside of the organisation

Liaising with other internal departments viz. Marketing, Sales, Warehousing & Distribution and Inventory management .

Liaising with other business areas, including the foreign operations.

Liaising with SASA (Sugar Association)

Liaising with internal and external auditors

Desired Skills:

Financial

Industry Complexity

Leadership

Cash Flow Management

