Business Analyst – Gauteng Sandton

BUSINESS ANALYST (PMI / IIBA)
CLOSING DATE 14 September 2022
LOCATION Sandton
POSITION TYPE Permanent
SALARY R741 000 CTC Per Annum
TO APPLY:
Update your CV in detail and send to ATTENTION: SHASHI PREMRAJ
CONTACT:
For email address contact Shashi on the Cell phone number listed in the REF above.
QUALIFICATIONS
– A Degree in IT (Computer Science / Information Systems or equivalent). Diploma in
Business Analysis would be an advantage
– Business Analysis Certification (PMI/IIBA)
EXPERIENCE /SKILLS
– 7+ years’ Business Analysis experience
– 4+ years’ experience in Financials Services (loans management)
– 4+ years in System Analysis experience
– Agile environment experience
– Project Management experience highly recommended
– Business model analysis
– Process design
– SQL or development knowledge advantageous.
JOB DUTIES /RESPONSIBILITIES
– Facilitate workshop sessions to extract requirements with multiple stakeholders by setting
up and facilitating workshops via Teams or in person to extract information.
– Investigate and define requirements for business processes.
– Document business cases – Effectively document business processes, business requirements.
– Present business cases to the IT Steering Committee for approval.
– Effectively document Functional requirements specifications.
– Analyses systems and business processes to determine problems, risks, and opportunities for improvement.
– Facilitates the implementation of new or enhanced processes.
– Reviews processes and conducts process audits, as required.
– Documents business procedures.
– Documents requirements including data modelling, interface layouts, data flows,screen and report layouts, etc.
– Execute change management that will be required for a project where there are multiple change units
– Application design, development inputs, testing and system pilots where necessary.
– Being detail-oriented and capable of delivering a high level of accuracy
Costs benefit analysis, processes modelling.
– Communicate requirements with service providers, process requests for quotations, approvals and validate invoices for work completed.
– Implement improvements in the loan management, CRM and ERP systems.
– Identify and implement business automation solutions.
– Provide training on business systems.
ATTRIBUTES
– Strong analytical skills
– Attention to detail
– Determination to deliver quality
– Excellent verbal and written communication
– Sense of urgency and target driven
– Ability to identify risks and impact on system changes and calculations
– Focus & Sustained Attention
– Take initiative and be pro-active
– Confident, professional, and quick learner
– Work under pressure
– Team-oriented worker
Desired Skills:
- Business Analysis
- Application design development inputs testing and system pilots
- Project Management
- Process Design
Desired Work Experience:
- More than 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
