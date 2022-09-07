Business Analyst – Gauteng Sandton

BUSINESS ANALYST (PMI / IIBA)

CLOSING DATE 14 September 2022

LOCATION Sandton

POSITION TYPE Permanent

SALARY R741 000 CTC Per Annum

TO APPLY:

Update your CV in detail and send to ATTENTION: SHASHI PREMRAJ

CONTACT:

For email address contact Shashi on the Cell phone number listed in the REF above.

QUALIFICATIONS

– A Degree in IT (Computer Science / Information Systems or equivalent). Diploma in

Business Analysis would be an advantage

– Business Analysis Certification (PMI/IIBA)

EXPERIENCE /SKILLS

– 7+ years’ Business Analysis experience

– 4+ years’ experience in Financials Services (loans management)

– 4+ years in System Analysis experience

– Agile environment experience

– Project Management experience highly recommended

– Business model analysis

– Process design

– SQL or development knowledge advantageous.

JOB DUTIES /RESPONSIBILITIES

– Facilitate workshop sessions to extract requirements with multiple stakeholders by setting

up and facilitating workshops via Teams or in person to extract information.

– Investigate and define requirements for business processes.

– Document business cases – Effectively document business processes, business requirements.

– Present business cases to the IT Steering Committee for approval.

– Effectively document Functional requirements specifications.

– Analyses systems and business processes to determine problems, risks, and opportunities for improvement.

– Facilitates the implementation of new or enhanced processes.

– Reviews processes and conducts process audits, as required.

– Documents business procedures.

– Documents requirements including data modelling, interface layouts, data flows,screen and report layouts, etc.

– Execute change management that will be required for a project where there are multiple change units

– Application design, development inputs, testing and system pilots where necessary.

– Being detail-oriented and capable of delivering a high level of accuracy

Costs benefit analysis, processes modelling.

– Communicate requirements with service providers, process requests for quotations, approvals and validate invoices for work completed.

– Implement improvements in the loan management, CRM and ERP systems.

– Identify and implement business automation solutions.

– Provide training on business systems.

ATTRIBUTES

– Strong analytical skills

– Attention to detail

– Determination to deliver quality

– Excellent verbal and written communication

– Sense of urgency and target driven

– Ability to identify risks and impact on system changes and calculations

– Focus & Sustained Attention

– Take initiative and be pro-active

– Confident, professional, and quick learner

– Work under pressure

– Team-oriented worker

Desired Skills:

Business Analysis

Application design development inputs testing and system pilots

Project Management

Process Design

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

