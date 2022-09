Business Intelligence Business Analyst III [BIBA III] at Capitec Bank Ltd

Company description:

Capitec Bank is a leading South African retail bank that focuses on essential banking services and provides innovative transacting, savings, insurance and unsecured lending products to individuals. Capitec’s mission is to make banking simple and transparent to help clients – regardless of their level of income or assets – improve their financial lives through a single solution, called Global One.

Job description: Purpose Statement

* To gather, analyse and understand business users’ data and analytics requirements and translate these requirements into analytics best practice technical solutions that meet the relevant business objectives.

* Produce comprehensive functional specifications from business requirements leveraging domain, technical and data knowledge and coordinating collaboration from relevant stakeholder (e.g. own Product Line, Shared Services and other support teams)

* Contribute to evolving the Capitec data agenda through sharing of knowledge, sharing of experience, and enhancing/streamlining existing processes e.g., improved re-use of artifices

Education (Minimum)

* A relevant tertiary qualification in Business Analysis or Information Management

Education (Ideal or Preferred)

* Certification in Business Analysis

Knowledge and Experience

Minimum:

Experience:

* At least 7 years’ proven experience within information systems, business intelligence or data warehousing environments

* At least 7 years’ proven experience in drafting functional specifications and translating requirements between business and functional stakeholders

* Business Analysis using various techniques to describe business needs e.g. conceptual model, ERD, Test Cases, Data Flows, UML models, Data Dictionary, Business processes flows

Knowledge:

* Relevant business area knowledge

* Data and analytics Business Analysis

* Data Warehouse Methodologies

* BI Best Practice

* Data Analysis

* Data Governance

* Financial systems and procedures

* Visualisation tools

* Data Product Life Cycle

* Data modelling

Ideal:

Experience:

* Relevant business domain knowledge e.g., credit

* Business Information Business Analysis experience in a finance/banking environment

Knowledge:

* Banking systems environment

* Banking business model

* Agile development life cycle

* Best practices for Quality Assurance (QA)

* Microsoft Appliance (APS)

Skills

* Attention to Detail

* Commercial Thinking Skills

* Facilitation Skills

* Presentation Skills

* Problem solving skills

* Numerical Reasoning skills

Competencies

* Analysing

* Analysing_Critical Thinking

* Analysing_Evaluating and Implementing Ideas

* Analysing_Reading Effectively

* Analysing_Solving Complex Problems

* Analysing_Testing and Troubleshooting

* Analysing_Thinking Broadly

* Analysing_Using Math

* Analysing_Working with Financial Information

* Applying Expertise and Technology

* Applying Expertise and Technology_Displaying Technical Expertise

* Applying Expertise and Technology_Using Computers and Technology

* Coping with Pressures and Setbacks

* Coping with Pressures and Setbacks_Demonstrating Tenacity and Perseverance

* Coping with Pressures and Setbacks_Displaying Confidence and Composure

* Coping with Pressures and Setbacks_Maintaining Work-Life Balance

* Coping with Pressures and Setbacks_Managing Stress

* Deciding and Initiating Action

* Deciding and Initiating Action_Acting Decisively

* Deciding and Initiating Action_Demonstrating Initiative

* Deciding and Initiating Action_Making Accurate Judgments and Decisions

* Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations

* Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations_Championing Customer Needs

* Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations_Delivering High Quality Work

* Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations_Meeting Basic Work Expectations

* Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations_Serving Customers

* Persuading and Influencing

* Persuading and Influencing_Making a Strong Impression

* Persuading and Influencing_Making Convincing Arguments

* Persuading and Influencing_Negotiating Agreements

* Presenting and Communicating Information

* Presenting and Communicating Information_Communicating Effectively

* Presenting and Communicating information_Presenting and Public Speaking

* Relating and Networking

* Relating and Networking_Creating and Maintaining Networks

* Relating and Networking_Establishing Relationships

* Relating and Networking_Interacting with People at Different Levels

* Relating and Networking_Managing Political Situations

Additional Information

* Clear criminal and credit record

Desired Skills:

SQL

Data Analysis

Cloud

Business Requirements

