COMPETENCY PROFILE
Outputs
Reporting:
- Analysis of data, mainly investment portfolio data for performance reporting purposes.
- Collect, validate and interpret data for strategic purposes.
- Compile Monthly and Quarterly Performance Reports.
- Respond to ad hoc requests for performance information.
- Develop data models as required.
- Compile quarterly economic outlook with emphasis to specific industries affecting the NEF
- Work closely with management to identify and develop data requirements for the organisation.
Facilitating Strategy Planning:
- Prepare reports from data analysis conducted for input into organisational strategic conversations.
- Participate in the co-ordination of strategic planning workshops as required
- Prepare presentations.
Research:
- Collect and analyse primary or secondary data for the department’s research purposes.
- Assist Strategy and Planning Manager to draft research reports in order to inform management’s decisionmaking at strategic level.
- Develop efficient tools to effectively share information through the organisation
Qualifications
- BCom graduate with sound financial analysis skills and knowledge of economic issues to serve as a Data
Analyst, reporting to the Strategy & Planning Manager;
- 3 years relevant experience (preferably in the financial/consulting sectors);
- Economist qualification will be advantageous.
Skills Required
- Excellent MS Office skills especially Word, PowerPoint and Excel skills. Able to use pivot tables to analyse
data;
- Good report writing skills
- Perform desktop research as required.
Personal Attributes/Behaviours/Attitudes
- Organised
- Professional
- Self-motivated
- Good time management
- Meticulous attention to detail
- Willingness and ability to work extra hours when required
Desired Skills:
