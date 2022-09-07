Data Analyst – Gauteng Sandton

DATA ANALYST
LOCATION Johannesburg
POSITION TYPE Permanent
CLOSING DATE 14 September 2022
SALARY R300 000 CTC Per Annum
TO APPLY:
Update your CV in line with the job spec and send to ATTENTION: SHASHI PREMRAJ
CONTACT:
For email address contact Shashi on the Cell phone number listed in the REF above.
QUALIFICATIONS
– BCom graduate with sound financial analysis skills and knowledge of economic issues to
serve as a Data Analyst, reporting to the Strategy & Planning Manager
– Economist qualification will be advantageous.
EXPERIENCE
– 3 years relevant experience (preferably in the financial / consulting sectors)
JOB DUTIES /RESPONSIBILITIES
*Reporting:
– Analysis of data, mainly investment portfolio data for performance reporting purposes.
– Collect, validate and interpret data for strategic purposes.
– Compile Monthly and Quarterly Performance Reports.
– Respond to ad hoc requests for performance information.
– Develop data models as required.
– Compile quarterly economic outlook with emphasis to specific industries affecting the
Company
– Work closely with management to identify and develop data requirements for the organisation.
*Facilitating Strategy Planning:
– Prepare reports from data analysis conducted for input into organisational strategic conversations.
– Participate in the co-ordination of strategic planning workshops as required
– Prepare presentations.
Research:
– Collect and analyse primary or secondary data for the department’s research purposes.
– Assist Strategy and Planning Manager to draft research reports in order to informmanagement’s decision-making at strategic level.
– Develop efficient tools to effectively share information through the organisation
TO APPLY:
Update your CV in detail and send to ATTENTION: SHASHI PREMRAJ
CONTACT:
For email address contact Shashi on the Cell phone number listed in the REF above.
Desired Skills:
- sound financial analysis skills and knowledge of economic issues
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
TO APPLY:
Update your CV in detail and send to ATTENTION: SHASHI PREMRAJ
CONTACT:
For email address contact Shashi on the Cell phone number listed in the REF above.