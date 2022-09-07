Data Analyst – Gauteng Sandton

DATA ANALYST

LOCATION Johannesburg

POSITION TYPE Permanent

CLOSING DATE 14 September 2022

SALARY R300 000 CTC Per Annum

TO APPLY:

Update your CV in line with the job spec and send to ATTENTION: SHASHI PREMRAJ

CONTACT:

For email address contact Shashi on the Cell phone number listed in the REF above.

QUALIFICATIONS

– BCom graduate with sound financial analysis skills and knowledge of economic issues to

serve as a Data Analyst, reporting to the Strategy & Planning Manager

– Economist qualification will be advantageous.

EXPERIENCE

– 3 years relevant experience (preferably in the financial / consulting sectors)

JOB DUTIES /RESPONSIBILITIES

*Reporting:

– Analysis of data, mainly investment portfolio data for performance reporting purposes.

– Collect, validate and interpret data for strategic purposes.

– Compile Monthly and Quarterly Performance Reports.

– Respond to ad hoc requests for performance information.

– Develop data models as required.

– Compile quarterly economic outlook with emphasis to specific industries affecting the

Company

– Work closely with management to identify and develop data requirements for the organisation.

*Facilitating Strategy Planning:

– Prepare reports from data analysis conducted for input into organisational strategic conversations.

– Participate in the co-ordination of strategic planning workshops as required

– Prepare presentations.

Research:

– Collect and analyse primary or secondary data for the department’s research purposes.

– Assist Strategy and Planning Manager to draft research reports in order to informmanagement’s decision-making at strategic level.

– Develop efficient tools to effectively share information through the organisation

Desired Skills:

sound financial analysis skills and knowledge of economic issues

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

