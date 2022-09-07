Data Scientist at Reverside – Gauteng saon_careerjunctionza_state

The role entails building and recommending a foundational and sustainable data science system and architecture while considering the current environment. A key focus on scalability, abstraction and frameworks are crucial to succeed in the role. The role will initially build components and systems on the ground while still envision a long-term and sustainable architectural structure. The team is expected to scale rapidly with different leadership roles available.
Core responsibilities include:
- Work within a highly specialized and growing team to enable delivery of data and advanced analytics system capability.
- Collaboratively design, specify and implement a full stack healthcare analytics solution underpinned by a project delivery focus.
- Connecting with a multitude of stakeholders to understand the data, systems, and analytical architecture in a healthcare context.
- Understand healthcare business pipeline and assess where scalable healthcare analytics can enhance the pipeline.
- Devise strategy around roll out of healthcare analytics.
- Specify software and hardware decision making framework.
- Understanding large structured and unstructured datasets to recommend improvement to algorithms and technologies.
- Understand meta-data management systems and orchestration architecture in the designing of ML/AI pipelines.
- Research and application of the most up to date analytics, machine learning and AI techniques.
- Work with a range of stakeholders to ensure to present and apply insights effectively in the environment.
- Monitoring model performance.
- Improve processes and databases where opportunities arise.
What you need to be successful:
- Honours or Master’s degree in BSc Computer Science or Engineering or Software Engineering with solid experience in data mining and machine learning.
- 5 to 8 years of work experience.
- Expert in programming languages such as R, Python, Scala and Java.
- Understanding and application of Big Data and distributed computing principles (Hadoop and MapReduce).
- Strong analytical and statistical knowledge with an understanding of the latest machine learning algorithms for both structured and unstructured data.
- Strong ability to communicate findings and recommendations from data (visual, verbal and written).
- Production environment machine learning and AI.
- DevOps/DataOps and CI/CD experience preferred.
- Proficient understanding data manipulation skills including SQL to extract, transform and load data.
- Azure experienced preferred.
Desired Skills:
- DevOps
- DataOps
- CI/CD
- AI
- R
- Python
- Scala
About The Employer:
Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centres in Johannesburg and Cape Town, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients globally.
Website – [URL Removed]
LinkedIn – [URL Removed]