Data Scientist at Reverside – Gauteng saon_careerjunctionza_state

Sep 7, 2022

The role entails building and recommending a foundational and sustainable data science system and architecture while considering the current environment. A key focus on scalability, abstraction and frameworks are crucial to succeed in the role. The role will initially build components and systems on the ground while still envision a long-term and sustainable architectural structure. The team is expected to scale rapidly with different leadership roles available.

Core responsibilities include:

  • Work within a highly specialized and growing team to enable delivery of data and advanced analytics system capability.
  • Collaboratively design, specify and implement a full stack healthcare analytics solution underpinned by a project delivery focus.
  • Connecting with a multitude of stakeholders to understand the data, systems, and analytical architecture in a healthcare context.
  • Understand healthcare business pipeline and assess where scalable healthcare analytics can enhance the pipeline.
  • Devise strategy around roll out of healthcare analytics.
  • Specify software and hardware decision making framework.
  • Understanding large structured and unstructured datasets to recommend improvement to algorithms and technologies.
  • Understand meta-data management systems and orchestration architecture in the designing of ML/AI pipelines.
  • Research and application of the most up to date analytics, machine learning and AI techniques.
  • Work with a range of stakeholders to ensure to present and apply insights effectively in the environment.
  • Monitoring model performance.
  • Improve processes and databases where opportunities arise.

What you need to be successful:

  • Honours or Master’s degree in BSc Computer Science or Engineering or Software Engineering with solid experience in data mining and machine learning.
  • 5 to 8 years of work experience.
  • Expert in programming languages such as R, Python, Scala and Java.
  • Understanding and application of Big Data and distributed computing principles (Hadoop and MapReduce).
  • Strong analytical and statistical knowledge with an understanding of the latest machine learning algorithms for both structured and unstructured data.
  • Strong ability to communicate findings and recommendations from data (visual, verbal and written).
  • Production environment machine learning and AI.
  • DevOps/DataOps and CI/CD experience preferred.
  • Proficient understanding data manipulation skills including SQL to extract, transform and load data.
  • Azure experienced preferred.

Desired Skills:

  • DevOps
  • DataOps
  • CI/CD
  • AI
  • R
  • Python
  • Scala

About The Employer:

Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centres in Johannesburg and Cape Town, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients globally.
