Data Scientist at Reverside – Gauteng saon_careerjunctionza_state

The role entails building and recommending a foundational and sustainable data science system and architecture while considering the current environment. A key focus on scalability, abstraction and frameworks are crucial to succeed in the role. The role will initially build components and systems on the ground while still envision a long-term and sustainable architectural structure. The team is expected to scale rapidly with different leadership roles available.

Core responsibilities include:

Work within a highly specialized and growing team to enable delivery of data and advanced analytics system capability.

Collaboratively design, specify and implement a full stack healthcare analytics solution underpinned by a project delivery focus.

Connecting with a multitude of stakeholders to understand the data, systems, and analytical architecture in a healthcare context.

Understand healthcare business pipeline and assess where scalable healthcare analytics can enhance the pipeline.

Devise strategy around roll out of healthcare analytics.

Specify software and hardware decision making framework.

Understanding large structured and unstructured datasets to recommend improvement to algorithms and technologies.

Understand meta-data management systems and orchestration architecture in the designing of ML/AI pipelines.

Research and application of the most up to date analytics, machine learning and AI techniques.

Work with a range of stakeholders to ensure to present and apply insights effectively in the environment.

Monitoring model performance.

Improve processes and databases where opportunities arise.

What you need to be successful:

Honours or Master’s degree in BSc Computer Science or Engineering or Software Engineering with solid experience in data mining and machine learning.

5 to 8 years of work experience.

Expert in programming languages such as R, Python, Scala and Java.

Understanding and application of Big Data and distributed computing principles (Hadoop and MapReduce).

Strong analytical and statistical knowledge with an understanding of the latest machine learning algorithms for both structured and unstructured data.

Strong ability to communicate findings and recommendations from data (visual, verbal and written).

Production environment machine learning and AI.

DevOps/DataOps and CI/CD experience preferred.

Proficient understanding data manipulation skills including SQL to extract, transform and load data.

Azure experienced preferred.

Desired Skills:

DevOps

DataOps

CI/CD

AI

R

Python

Scala

About The Employer:

Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centres in Johannesburg and Cape Town, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients globally.

Website – [URL Removed]

LinkedIn – [URL Removed]

Learn more/Apply for this position