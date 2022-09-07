Deployment Administrator

An opportunity has become available for a Deployments Administrator based in Sandton Johannesburg.

Purpose of the position

The role of the deployment administrator supports the company’s goal of acquisition by ensuring the efficient deployment of newly sold devices. The retention goal is supported by actioning renewed contracts, Change of Ownership and upgradedcontracts. The function extends to actioning any contractual changes, queries and requests from internal and external clients.

Duties and Responsibilities – but not limited

? Coordination of the complete process pertaining to device installations and deinstallations including processing of documentation, data capturing and arrangements with the client, internal departments and third-party suppliers

? Consistent follow-up on any missing information to fast-track installation and other processes

? Actioning all contractual changes including the capturing and making arrangements with relevant service providers.

? Ensuring complete record keeping (digital and hard copy) of all contractualdocuments

? Completing all assigned task accurately and following the correct process

Required skills .

? Meticulous administration skills and exceptional attention to detail

? Process driven

? Excellent command of verbal and written English

? Professional telephone manner? Ability to communicate effectively with internal and external customers

? Excellent interpersonal skills

? Ability to organize and prioritise when under pressure

? Excellent time management skill

A clean driving licence and own reliable transport a definite advantage

Admin/Logistics qualification

Desired Skills:

Computer literacry

Support Administration

Team Support Administration

Document processing

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Systems / Network Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

Highly professional company working in a pressurised, high volume environment. Based just outside of Sandton our client is a Cash Management Solutions concern offering excellent career opportunities

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Pension Fund

Learn more/Apply for this position