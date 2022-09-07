Developer Node JS

Our client is seeking the services of a Developer: Node, JS to join their team. Duties to include (amongst others):- Design, develop, test, document and deploy, and support new and existing systems and software applications from supplied specifications in accordance with agreed standards Translate requirements from the business or technical analyst into shippable code to produce high quality software solutions. Minimum Requirements:- Matric Relevant Tertiary qualification in Information Technology – Computer Science OR Information Technology – Programming IT / Development qualification or certification from an SA accredited institution Relevant 3-Year Degree / Diploma in IT with 5 years’ proven experience in software development. Must have knowledge of:- IT Systems Development Processes (SDLC) Application development Testing practices. Experience in:- High-volume industry exposure Specific development technologies / language Service-orientated architecture *Agile systems development processes (CI / CD standards and agile delivery methods). Should you wish to apply for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed]. If you have not been contacted within 2 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

Matric

Relevant Tertiary qualification in IT

5 Years’ experience in software development

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Banking

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

