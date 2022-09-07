Front-End Developer at GG Recruitment

Sep 7, 2022

My client is an International Managed Services company & Google Partner, with a client base of over 15 000 clients. My client is currently looking for an experienced Front End Developer with skills in the following:

  • 3-5 Years experience as a Frontend Developer /Designer
  • 1-2 year experience in delivering designs in a marketing / advertising agency
  • Figma, HTML, CSS. PHP, Java, Java Script
  • Well versed on design (pixel perfect) and can easily translate the design into HTM and CSS

Please submit a detailed CV, preferably with your project information as soon as possible

Desired Skills:

  • figma
  • Java
  • Pixel Perfect
  • Advertising
  • Marketing
  • Front-end Development
  • CSS3

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

