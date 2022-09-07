Front End Developer / Designer

My client is an International Managed Services company & Google Partner, with a client base of over 15 000 clients. My client is currently looking for an experienced Front End Developer with skills in the following:
- 3-5 Years experience as a Frontend Developer /Designer
- 1-2 year experience in delivering designs in a marketing / advertising agency
- Figma, HTML, CSS. PHP, Java, Java Script
- Well versed on design (pixel perfect) and can easily translate the design into HTM and CSS
Please submit a detailed CV, preferably with your project information as soon as possible
Desired Skills:
- Figma
- HTML and CSS
- PHP
- Java
- JavaScript
- Exposure to Media or Advertising enviroment