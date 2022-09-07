Front End Software Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Position: Front End Software Developer

Location: Bryanston, Johannesburg

Company: Global business supplying GPS tracking and Internet of Things asset tracking devices and software to over 100 countries. The business is currently experiencing huge growth and are looking to expand the development team. The Head office is based Australia with operations in North America, Europe, the Middle East & Africa. The role offers full time secure employment with good career progression and excellent skills development opportunities and will be based in the Bryanston office is Johannesburg, South Africa.

Qualifications:

University Graduate (Bachelor of Information Technology or equivalent is mandatory) with commercial development experience

Technical certifications are highly advantageous

Sills and Experience:

Web development: HTML5/CSS/JavaScript

Experienced in a JavaScript MVVM framework (Angular / React / Vue)

CSS pre-processors (Sass or LESS)

Accompanying technologies: Bootstrap, jQuery

Automated UI Testing

Source Control System

Strong communications skills (written, verbal and presentation)

3 – 5 years experience minimum required

Advantageous:

UX experience

Some back-end experience (Either Java or C#, JavaScript back end not Delphi)

Exposure to MVC; TypeScript; [URL Removed] [URL Removed] or similar

Experience with Azure DevOps, Git, MS-SQL Server, CI/CD, Cloud Exposure (Microsoft Azure/AWS)

Key Performance Areas:

Design and construct wire frames

Planning and estimation of designs

Implementation of designs

Maintain applications

Promote User Experience

Attributes:

Strong analytical skills

Accuracy and attention to detail

Performance orientated

Mentally alert and engaged

Emotionally intelligent

Capable of working in a team; articulate and assertive

Should you not hear back from us within 10 days, kindly consider your application unsuccessful.

#frontendsoftwaredeveloper #frontend #softwaredeveloper

Desired Skills:

#Front End

#Software Developer

#Front End Software Developer

Employer & Job Benefits:

no benefits

Learn more/Apply for this position