Frontend Developer Cloud – Semi Remote – R600 Per hour at E-merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Midrand

An amazing opportunity to get involved in a team working on high-performance technical and functional architecture using top of the market industry tools in a next-level driven team

You will be responsible for the development of new frontends and automated test for the ATS frontend solution

Core understanding of and working experience with:

At least 5 years’ Frontend development

Angular-Typescript / Java-script

Experience in user interface (UI) design

Experience in API definition and development (e.g., REST)

Experience on front-end testing frameworks / tools (e.g., Selenium or Jasmin or Cypress)

Experience in performance testing frameworks (e.g., Mocha or Jest)

Experience in C# Backend Development including the necessary solution stack and version control system (Git)

Great to have in addition to the above:

Experience with Continuous Integration and Continuous Delivery tools for Frontend

User experience (UX) design knowledge

Public cloud experience (Azure or AWS)

Reference Number for this position is GZ55634 which is a long-term contract position offering a contract rate of between R520 to R600 Per hour negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Garth on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Desired Skills:

Java-script

Angular

C#

UX

