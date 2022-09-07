Human Capital Systems Coordinator

Well known company has a vacancy for the abovementioned who understands the HC business environment and provides central updates on related systems as well as workflows, role based permissions, various interfaces, replication and integration points, whilst analysing and incorporating priorities impacting systems and operations. Provide different levels of support and system testing, so too, being involved with the rollout of new and continuous improvement functionalities. The candidate must have SAP Success Factors and SAP SF Time Off experience. Should you have any queries call Antoinette or Kaylin.

Responsibilities:

Ensure timeous and good quality service to customers (internal and external).

Manage internal stakeholder calls logged to the call ticketing system within SLA and with the relevant level of professionalism.

Manage calls logged to third party software providers and their turnaround and levels of issue resolution.

Monitor SAP SF EC – ECC/PS replication/interface and give feedback/make corrections where required.

Identify and provide issue resolution to the HCSS&IS team as preventative measures.

Manage integration and monitoring of integration to other third party systems.

Ensure overall design and architecture of the system solutions are kept intact when solutions are put forward and testing of new functionality is done e.g. mapping of data objects etc.

Maintain SAP SF EC Foundation Objects, Time Off, Role Based Permissions, Workflows not excluding areas not mentioned albeit to a lesser extent.

SAP SuccessFactors release management testing.

Ongoing enhancements and changes testing.

Regression testing and related documentation.

Testing to verify changes required by business due to operational changes.

Updates to master data where changes may require either individual updates or mass export and import.

Administration and management of bespoke solutions relating to the current SAP and related systems. This will include data management, updates of specific data elements, upload and download of information and verification before sending forward in the process (typically to payroll for processing).

Requirements:

Matric / Grade 12

Certification, Degree or Diploma in relevant field.

5 years’ experience in systems administration on ERP solutions.

Above average knowledge in the administration of SAP SF EC Time Off.

2 years SAP SuccessFactors EC Core experience.

Experience in management of Workflow and RBP’s in SAP SuccessFactors.

Ability to maintain and manage SAP SuccessFactors Foundation objects.

Above average Microsoft Excel skills.

Exposure to various SAP SuccessFactors Talent Management modules.

Exposure to SAP SuccessFactors workbooks, design and configuration.

Experience with project management methodologies and approaches.

Desired Skills:

SAP Success Factors

SAP SF Time Off

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Pension Fund

